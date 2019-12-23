Comparing Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) shares are up more than 5.86% this year and recently decreased -0.71% or -$0.04 to settle at $5.60. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE), on the other hand, is down -63.75% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $15.24 and has returned -59.47% during the past week.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) are the two most active stocks in the Foreign Regional Banks industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect BBVA to grow earnings at a 7.20% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA) has an EBITDA margin of 62.85%. This suggests that BBVA underlying business is more profitable BBVA’s ROI is 10.20% while WVE has a ROI of -217.70%. The interpretation is that BBVA’s business generates a higher return on investment than WVE’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. BBVA’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -3.40. Comparatively, WVE’s free cash flow per share was -1.25. On a percent-of-sales basis, BBVA’s free cash flow was -80.76% while WVE converted -0.3% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, WVE is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

BBVA’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.38 versus a D/E of 0.00 for WVE. BBVA is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

BBVA trades at a forward P/E of 7.13, a P/B of 0.72, and a P/S of 1.09, compared to a P/B of 4.55, and a P/S of 31.36 for WVE. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. BBVA is currently priced at a -26.12% to its one-year price target of 7.58. Comparatively, WVE is -54.22% relative to its price target of 33.29. This suggests that WVE is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. BBVA has a beta of 1.06 and WVE’s beta is 0.77. WVE’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. BBVA has a short ratio of 1.24 compared to a short interest of 10.86 for WVE. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BBVA.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) beats Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. WVE is growing fastly, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. WVE is more undervalued relative to its price target.