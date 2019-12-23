Comparing Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (AXSM) and CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) shares are up more than 3469.86% this year and recently increased 5.63% or $5.37 to settle at $100.67. CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF), on the other hand, is up 8.06% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $21.86 and has returned 1.20% during the past week.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) and CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Comparatively, CVBF is expected to grow at a 10.00% annual rate. All else equal, CVBF’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. EBITDA margin of 66.8% for CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF).

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. AXSM’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.31. Comparatively, CVBF’s free cash flow per share was +0.28.

AXSM’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.90 versus a D/E of 0.01 for CVBF. AXSM is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

AXSM trades at a P/B of 503.35, compared to a forward P/E of 15.55, a P/B of 1.55, and a P/S of 6.65 for CVBF. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. AXSM is currently priced at a -18.35% to its one-year price target of 123.29. Comparatively, CVBF is -1.75% relative to its price target of 22.25. This suggests that AXSM is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. AXSM has a beta of 3.15 and CVBF’s beta is 1.05. CVBF’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. AXSM has a short ratio of 4.40 compared to a short interest of 6.94 for CVBF. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AXSM.

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) beats Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. CVBF higher liquidity, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has lower financial risk.