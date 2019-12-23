Comparing Ardelyx, Inc. (ARDX) and Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS)

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) shares are up more than 352.51% this year and recently decreased -2.29% or -$0.19 to settle at $8.10. Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS), on the other hand, is up 144.15% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $81.01 and has returned 5.29% during the past week.

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) and Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect ARDX to grow earnings at a 30.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CRUS is expected to grow at a 15.00% annual rate. All else equal, ARDX’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 19.92% for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS). ARDX’s ROI is -55.10% while CRUS has a ROI of 7.30%. The interpretation is that CRUS’s business generates a higher return on investment than ARDX’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. ARDX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.31. Comparatively, CRUS’s free cash flow per share was +0.92. On a percent-of-sales basis, ARDX’s free cash flow was -0.78% while CRUS converted 4.48% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CRUS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. ARDX has a current ratio of 6.30 compared to 3.40 for CRUS. This means that ARDX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ARDX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.01 versus a D/E of 0.00 for CRUS. ARDX is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ARDX trades at a P/B of 10.38, and a P/S of 221.65, compared to a forward P/E of 23.74, a P/B of 3.99, and a P/S of 3.94 for CRUS. ARDX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. ARDX is currently priced at a -38.64% to its one-year price target of 13.20. Comparatively, CRUS is 22.5% relative to its price target of 66.13. This suggests that ARDX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. ARDX has a beta of 1.74 and CRUS’s beta is 1.01. CRUS’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. ARDX has a short ratio of 1.55 compared to a short interest of 6.50 for CRUS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ARDX.

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) beats Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CRUS is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, CRUS is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis,