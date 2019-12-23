Comparing Aptiv PLC (APTV) and Qutoutiao Inc. (QTT)

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) shares are up more than 56.49% this year and recently decreased -1.53% or -$1.5 to settle at $96.35. Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT), on the other hand, is down -48.98% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $3.24 and has returned 8.00% during the past week.

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) and Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) are the two most active stocks in the Auto Parts industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect APTV to grow earnings at a 9.03% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. Aptiv PLC (APTV) has an EBITDA margin of 15.63%. This suggests that APTV underlying business is more profitable APTV’s ROI is 15.90% while QTT has a ROI of -130.80%. The interpretation is that APTV’s business generates a higher return on investment than QTT’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. APTV’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.39. Comparatively, QTT’s free cash flow per share was -. On a percent-of-sales basis, APTV’s free cash flow was 0.69% while QTT converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, APTV is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. APTV has a current ratio of 1.40 compared to 1.80 for QTT. This means that QTT can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

APTV trades at a forward P/E of 17.46, a P/B of 6.92, and a P/S of 1.74, compared to a P/S of 1.23 for QTT. APTV is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. APTV is currently priced at a -3.56% to its one-year price target of 99.91. Comparatively, QTT is -13.37% relative to its price target of 3.74. This suggests that QTT is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. APTV has a short ratio of 3.27 compared to a short interest of 11.43 for QTT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for APTV.

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) beats Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. QTT is growing fastly and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, QTT is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, QTT is more undervalued relative to its price target.