Comparing Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) and Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM)

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) shares are down more than -59.83% this year and recently increased 4.21% or $0.02 to settle at $0.44. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM), on the other hand, is down -18.02% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $12.69 and has returned 4.53% during the past week.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) and Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) are the two most active stocks in the Independent Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect AXAS to grow earnings at a 2.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, BSM is expected to grow at a 6.60% annual rate. All else equal, BSM’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 76.08% for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM). AXAS’s ROI is 16.40% while BSM has a ROI of 24.20%. The interpretation is that BSM’s business generates a higher return on investment than AXAS’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. AXAS’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.05. Comparatively, BSM’s free cash flow per share was +0.04. On a percent-of-sales basis, AXAS’s free cash flow was -0.01% while BSM converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BSM is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. AXAS has a current ratio of 0.70 compared to 5.30 for BSM. This means that BSM can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. AXAS’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.17 versus a D/E of 0.49 for BSM. AXAS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

AXAS trades at a forward P/E of 3.78, a P/B of 0.43, and a P/S of 0.53, compared to a forward P/E of 12.90, a P/B of 3.12, and a P/S of 4.40 for BSM. AXAS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. AXAS is currently priced at a -72.84% to its one-year price target of 1.62. Comparatively, BSM is -27.19% relative to its price target of 17.43. This suggests that AXAS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. AXAS has a beta of 1.81 and BSM’s beta is 0.55. BSM’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. AXAS has a short ratio of 1.25 compared to a short interest of 2.58 for BSM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AXAS.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) beats Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BSM , is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, AXAS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis,