City Office REIT, Inc. (CIO) and At Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (OSG) Going Head-to-head

The shares of City Office REIT, Inc. have increased by more than 28.49% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 2.09% or $0.27 and now trades at $13.17. The shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG), has jumped by 50.00% year to date as of 12/20/2019. The shares currently trade at $2.49 and have been able to report a change of 34.59% over the past one week.

The stock of City Office REIT, Inc. and Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Friday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. CIO has an EBITDA margin of 62.46%, this implies that the underlying business of CIO is more profitable. The ROI of CIO is 1.70% while that of OSG is -2.40%. These figures suggest that CIO ventures generate a higher ROI than that of OSG.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, CIO’s free cash flow per share is a positive 0.01, while that of OSG is negative -0.01.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The debt ratio of CIO is 1.84 compared to 1.22 for OSG. CIO can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than OSG.

CIO currently trades at a P/B of 1.58, and a P/S of 4.65 while OSG trades at a P/B of 0.67, and a P/S of 0.64. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, CIO is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of CIO is currently at a -11.79% to its one-year price target of 14.93. Looking at its rival pricing, OSG is at a -80.85% relative to its price target of 13.00.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for CIO is 1.94 while that of OSG is just 2.11. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for CIO stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. defeats that of City Office REIT, Inc. when the two are compared, with OSG taking 6 out of the total factors that were been considered. OSG happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, OSG is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for OSG is better on when it is viewed on short interest.