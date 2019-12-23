Chubb Limited (CB) vs. Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE): Comparing the Property & Casualty Insurance Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) shares are up more than 20.41% this year and recently increased 0.67% or $1.04 to settle at $155.54. Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE), on the other hand, is up 87.17% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $78.63 and has returned 5.64% during the past week.

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) and Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) are the two most active stocks in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect CB to grow earnings at a 5.87% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, LITE is expected to grow at a 14.00% annual rate. All else equal, LITE’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 13.38% for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE). CB’s ROI is 6.50% while LITE has a ROI of -1.10%. The interpretation is that CB’s business generates a higher return on investment than LITE’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. CB’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +4.49. Comparatively, LITE’s free cash flow per share was +0.84. On a percent-of-sales basis, CB’s free cash flow was 6.22% while LITE converted 4.14% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CB is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

CB’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.25 versus a D/E of 0.55 for LITE. LITE is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

CB trades at a forward P/E of 14.02, a P/B of 1.30, and a P/S of 2.13, compared to a forward P/E of 14.05, a P/B of 3.87, and a P/S of 3.65 for LITE. CB is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. CB is currently priced at a -5.19% to its one-year price target of 164.06. Comparatively, LITE is 1.26% relative to its price target of 77.65. This suggests that CB is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. CB has a beta of 0.67 and LITE’s beta is 1.33. CB’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. CB has a short ratio of 3.18 compared to a short interest of 4.21 for LITE. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CB.

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) beats Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) on a total of 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CB is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, CB is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, CB is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, CB has better sentiment signals based on short interest.