Choosing Between ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (ZIOP) and Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR)

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) shares are up more than 165.24% this year and recently decreased -3.31% or -$0.17 to settle at $4.96. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR), on the other hand, is down -7.02% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $16.81 and has returned 1.82% during the past week.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) and Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Comparatively, WDR is expected to grow at a -10.20% annual rate. All else equal, ZIOP’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 20.52% for Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR). ZIOP’s ROI is -63.00% while WDR has a ROI of 16.40%. The interpretation is that WDR’s business generates a higher return on investment than ZIOP’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. ZIOP’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.06. Comparatively, WDR’s free cash flow per share was +0.57. On a percent-of-sales basis, ZIOP’s free cash flow was -7.23% while WDR converted 3.45% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, WDR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. ZIOP has a current ratio of 10.30 compared to 3.70 for WDR. This means that ZIOP can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ZIOP’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.11 for WDR. WDR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ZIOP trades at a P/B of 8.00, compared to a forward P/E of 11.17, a P/B of 1.45, and a P/S of 1.11 for WDR. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. ZIOP is currently priced at a -21.27% to its one-year price target of 6.30. Comparatively, WDR is 13.12% relative to its price target of 14.86. This suggests that ZIOP is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. ZIOP has a beta of 2.60 and WDR’s beta is 1.43. WDR’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. ZIOP has a short ratio of 34.84 compared to a short interest of 25.15 for WDR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for WDR.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) beats ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. WDR is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. Finally, WDR has better sentiment signals based on short interest.