Choosing Between T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) and Rollins, Inc. (ROL)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) shares are up more than 32.73% this year and recently increased 0.02% or $0.02 to settle at $122.54. Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL), on the other hand, is down -7.72% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $33.27 and has returned 0.97% during the past week.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) and Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) are the two most active stocks in the Asset Management industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect TROW to grow earnings at a 6.62% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ROL is expected to grow at a 8.20% annual rate. All else equal, ROL’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 17.29% for Rollins, Inc. (ROL). TROW’s ROI is 29.00% while ROL has a ROI of 32.60%. The interpretation is that ROL’s business generates a higher return on investment than TROW’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. TROW’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +2.35. Comparatively, ROL’s free cash flow per share was +0.16. On a percent-of-sales basis, TROW’s free cash flow was 10.22% while ROL converted 2.88% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TROW is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

TROW’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.40 for ROL. ROL is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

TROW trades at a forward P/E of 15.03, a P/B of 4.21, and a P/S of 5.25, compared to a forward P/E of 41.80, a P/B of 13.52, and a P/S of 5.49 for ROL. TROW is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. TROW is currently priced at a 1.57% to its one-year price target of 120.64. Comparatively, ROL is -6.94% relative to its price target of 35.75. This suggests that ROL is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. TROW has a beta of 1.07 and ROL’s beta is 0.29. ROL’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. TROW has a short ratio of 6.06 compared to a short interest of 10.63 for ROL. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TROW.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) beats Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TROW is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, TROW is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, TROW has better sentiment signals based on short interest.