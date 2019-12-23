Choosing Between STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) and Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN)

STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) shares are up more than 31.16% this year and recently increased 0.22% or $0.08 to settle at $37.13. Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN), on the other hand, is up 30.69% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $30.87 and has returned 1.88% during the past week.

STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) and Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Diversified industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect STOR to grow earnings at a 6.09% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SLGN is expected to grow at a 4.32% annual rate. All else equal, STOR’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 12.74% for Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN). STOR’s ROI is 4.30% while SLGN has a ROI of 10.70%. The interpretation is that SLGN’s business generates a higher return on investment than STOR’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. STOR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.18. Comparatively, SLGN’s free cash flow per share was +0.57. On a percent-of-sales basis, STOR’s free cash flow was 0.01% while SLGN converted 1.42% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SLGN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

STOR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.76 versus a D/E of 2.74 for SLGN. SLGN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

STOR trades at a forward P/E of 37.17, a P/B of 2.00, and a P/S of 13.61, compared to a forward P/E of 13.32, a P/B of 3.54, and a P/S of 0.74 for SLGN. STOR is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. STOR is currently priced at a -10.21% to its one-year price target of 41.35. Comparatively, SLGN is -6.45% relative to its price target of 33.00. This suggests that STOR is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. STOR has a beta of 0.19 and SLGN’s beta is 0.76. STOR’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. STOR has a short ratio of 3.52 compared to a short interest of 4.58 for SLGN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for STOR.

STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) beats Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. STOR is growing fastly, is more profitable and has lower financial risk. STOR is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, STOR has better sentiment signals based on short interest.