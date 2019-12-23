Choosing Between Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) and SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (SGH)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) shares are up more than 43.85% this year and recently increased 1.52% or $0.65 to settle at $43.53. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH), on the other hand, is up 21.21% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $36.00 and has returned 12.78% during the past week.

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) and SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) are the two most active stocks in the Textile – Apparel Footwear & Accessories industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect SHOO to grow earnings at a 10.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SGH is expected to grow at a -11.44% annual rate. All else equal, SHOO’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 7.58% for SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (SGH). SHOO’s ROI is 15.80% while SGH has a ROI of 15.50%. The interpretation is that SHOO’s business generates a higher return on investment than SGH’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. SHOO’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.10. Comparatively, SGH’s free cash flow per share was +1.92. On a percent-of-sales basis, SHOO’s free cash flow was 0.51% while SGH converted 3.76% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SGH is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. SHOO has a current ratio of 2.80 compared to 2.00 for SGH. This means that SHOO can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. SHOO’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.76 for SGH. SGH is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

SHOO trades at a forward P/E of 20.92, a P/B of 4.11, and a P/S of 2.04, compared to a forward P/E of 9.58, a P/B of 3.08, and a P/S of 0.72 for SGH. SHOO is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. SHOO is currently priced at a 4.74% to its one-year price target of 41.56. Comparatively, SGH is 3.36% relative to its price target of 34.83. This suggests that SGH is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. SHOO has a short ratio of 3.35 compared to a short interest of 4.09 for SGH. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SHOO.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) beats Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SGH is growing fastly and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, SGH is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, SGH is more undervalued relative to its price target.