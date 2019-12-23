Choosing Between SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) and Euronav NV (EURN)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) shares are up more than 36.97% this year and recently decreased -0.96% or -$0.16 to settle at $16.56. Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN), on the other hand, is up 73.74% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $12.04 and has returned 5.15% during the past week.

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) and Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) are the two most active stocks in the Gold industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Comparatively, EURN is expected to grow at a -13.00% annual rate. All else equal, SSRM’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) has an EBITDA margin of 1.92%. This suggests that SSRM underlying business is more profitable

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. SSRM’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.35. Comparatively, EURN’s free cash flow per share was -0.13. On a percent-of-sales basis, SSRM’s free cash flow was 0.01% while EURN converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SSRM is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

SSRM trades at a forward P/E of 14.46, a P/B of 1.83, and a P/S of 3.86, compared to a forward P/E of 7.25, a P/B of 1.20, and a P/S of 3.18 for EURN. SSRM is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. SSRM is currently priced at a 40.94% to its one-year price target of 11.75. Comparatively, EURN is -17.36% relative to its price target of 14.57. This suggests that EURN is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. SSRM has a short ratio of 3.90 compared to a short interest of 0.92 for EURN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for EURN.

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) beats SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. EURN is growing fastly. In terms of valuation, EURN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, EURN is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, EURN has better sentiment signals based on short interest.