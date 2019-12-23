Choosing Between PDL BioPharma, Inc. (PDLI) and First Hawaiian, Inc. (FHB)

PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) shares are up more than 15.52% this year and recently decreased -3.18% or -$0.11 to settle at $3.35. First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB), on the other hand, is up 30.21% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $29.31 and has returned 1.28% during the past week.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) and First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect PDLI to grow earnings at a 14.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, FHB is expected to grow at a 0.80% annual rate. All else equal, PDLI’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 73.17% for First Hawaiian, Inc. (FHB). PDLI’s ROI is -7.40% while FHB has a ROI of 17.80%. The interpretation is that FHB’s business generates a higher return on investment than PDLI’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. PDLI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.05. Comparatively, FHB’s free cash flow per share was -0.09. On a percent-of-sales basis, PDLI’s free cash flow was -0% while FHB converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PDLI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

PDLI’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.00 for FHB. PDLI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

PDLI trades at a forward P/E of 42.41, a P/B of 0.59, and a P/S of 3.74, compared to a forward P/E of 14.32, a P/B of 1.46, and a P/S of 5.68 for FHB. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. PDLI is currently priced at a 11.67% to its one-year price target of 3.00. Comparatively, FHB is 0.86% relative to its price target of 29.06. This suggests that FHB is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. PDLI has a beta of 0.73 and FHB’s beta is 1.16. PDLI’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. PDLI has a short ratio of 7.83 compared to a short interest of 2.16 for FHB. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for FHB.

PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) beats First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PDLI is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, PDLI is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis,