Choosing Between Palatin Technologies, Inc. (PTN) and Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET)

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PTN) shares are up more than 7.27% this year and recently decreased -2.91% or -$0.02 to settle at $0.76. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET), on the other hand, is down -2.16% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $206.15 and has returned 6.86% during the past week.

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PTN) and Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Comparatively, ANET is expected to grow at a 9.12% annual rate. All else equal, ANET’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 36.46% for Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET). PTN’s ROI is 35.50% while ANET has a ROI of 14.60%. The interpretation is that PTN’s business generates a higher return on investment than ANET’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. PTN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.23. Comparatively, ANET’s free cash flow per share was +3.28. On a percent-of-sales basis, PTN’s free cash flow was 0.09% while ANET converted 11.65% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ANET is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. PTN has a current ratio of 52.60 compared to 5.90 for ANET. This means that PTN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. PTN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.00 for ANET. PTN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

PTN trades at a P/B of 1.85, and a P/S of 2.97, compared to a forward P/E of 22.81, a P/B of 5.93, and a P/S of 6.34 for ANET. PTN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. PTN is currently priced at a -85.04% to its one-year price target of 5.08. Comparatively, ANET is -2.24% relative to its price target of 210.88. This suggests that PTN is the better investment over the next year.

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. PTN has a beta of 1.66 and ANET’s beta is 1.48. ANET’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. PTN has a short ratio of 25.44 compared to a short interest of 2.28 for ANET. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ANET.

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PTN) beats Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PTN is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, PTN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, PTN is more undervalued relative to its price target.