Choosing Between Liberty Property Trust (LPT) and VMware, Inc. (VMW)

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) shares are up more than 42.41% this year and recently increased 0.83% or $0.49 to settle at $59.64. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW), on the other hand, is up 10.14% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $151.04 and has returned -0.17% during the past week.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) and VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Office industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect LPT to grow earnings at a 5.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, VMW is expected to grow at a 7.45% annual rate. All else equal, VMW’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 25.44% for VMware, Inc. (VMW). LPT’s ROI is 0.80% while VMW has a ROI of 33.20%. The interpretation is that VMW’s business generates a higher return on investment than LPT’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. LPT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.40. Comparatively, VMW’s free cash flow per share was +1.84. On a percent-of-sales basis, LPT’s free cash flow was 0.01% while VMW converted 8.41% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, VMW is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

LPT’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.79 versus a D/E of 0.84 for VMW. VMW is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

LPT trades at a forward P/E of 43.69, a P/B of 2.33, and a P/S of 14.15, compared to a forward P/E of 21.52, a P/B of 10.63, and a P/S of 6.25 for VMW. LPT is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. LPT is currently priced at a 4.63% to its one-year price target of 57.00. Comparatively, VMW is -16.46% relative to its price target of 180.81. This suggests that VMW is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. LPT has a beta of 0.79 and VMW’s beta is 0.86. LPT’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. LPT has a short ratio of 2.81 compared to a short interest of 6.56 for VMW. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for LPT.

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) beats Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. VMW is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, VMW is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, VMW is more undervalued relative to its price target.