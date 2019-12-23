Choosing Between Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (HPP) and 3D Systems Corporation (DDD)

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) shares are up more than 25.67% this year and recently increased 1.16% or $0.42 to settle at $36.52. 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD), on the other hand, is down -12.59% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $8.89 and has returned 0.68% during the past week.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) and 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Office industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect HPP to grow earnings at a 9.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, DDD is expected to grow at a 10.00% annual rate. All else equal, DDD’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (HPP) has an EBITDA margin of 30.38%. This suggests that HPP underlying business is more profitable HPP’s ROI is 2.30% while DDD has a ROI of -7.40%. The interpretation is that HPP’s business generates a higher return on investment than DDD’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. HPP’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.31. Comparatively, DDD’s free cash flow per share was +0.02. On a percent-of-sales basis, HPP’s free cash flow was 0.01% while DDD converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, HPP is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

HPP’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.85 versus a D/E of 0.13 for DDD. HPP is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

HPP trades at a forward P/E of 67.76, a P/B of 1.64, and a P/S of 6.99, compared to a forward P/E of 98.78, a P/B of 1.97, and a P/S of 1.67 for DDD. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. HPP is currently priced at a -9.36% to its one-year price target of 40.29. Comparatively, DDD is 3.61% relative to its price target of 8.58. This suggests that HPP is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. HPP has a beta of 0.65 and DDD’s beta is 2.02. HPP’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. HPP has a short ratio of 1.47 compared to a short interest of 18.06 for DDD. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for HPP.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) beats 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. HPP is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, HPP is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, HPP is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, HPP has better sentiment signals based on short interest.