Choosing Between Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) and News Corporation (NWS)

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) shares are down more than -45.59% this year and recently increased 1.35% or $0.2 to settle at $15.00. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS), on the other hand, is up 23.90% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $14.31 and has returned 2.88% during the past week.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) and News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) are the two most active stocks in the Foreign Regional Banks industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect GGAL to grow earnings at a 46.94% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 9.47% for News Corporation (NWS).

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. GGAL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.43. Comparatively, NWS’s free cash flow per share was -0.19. On a percent-of-sales basis, GGAL’s free cash flow was -1.54% while NWS converted -1.11% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, NWS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

GGAL trades at a forward P/E of 4.04, a P/B of 1.52, and a P/S of 1.28, compared to a P/B of 0.97, for NWS. GGAL is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. GGAL is currently priced at a -20.63% to its one-year price target of 18.90.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. GGAL has a short ratio of 2.00 compared to a short interest of 4.57 for NWS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for GGAL.

News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) beats Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) on a total of 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. NWS is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, NWS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis,