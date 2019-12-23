Choosing Between Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (GDI) and Grifols, S.A. (GRFS)

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GDI) shares are up more than 79.17% this year and recently increased 0.41% or $0.15 to settle at $36.64. Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS), on the other hand, is up 26.58% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $23.24 and has returned 2.06% during the past week.

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GDI) and Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) are the two most active stocks in the Diversified Machinery industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect GDI to grow earnings at a -3.05% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, GRFS is expected to grow at a 11.30% annual rate. All else equal, GRFS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (GDI) has an EBITDA margin of 18.68%. This suggests that GDI underlying business is more profitable

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. GDI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.50. Comparatively, GRFS’s free cash flow per share was +0.18. On a percent-of-sales basis, GDI’s free cash flow was 3.8% while GRFS converted 2.33% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, GDI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

GDI trades at a forward P/E of 24.51, a P/B of 4.18, and a P/S of 2.92, compared to a forward P/E of 18.02, a P/B of 6.53, for GRFS. GDI is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. GDI is currently priced at a 3.94% to its one-year price target of 35.25. Comparatively, GRFS is 3.84% relative to its price target of 22.38. This suggests that GRFS is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. GDI has a short ratio of 6.76 compared to a short interest of 1.54 for GRFS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for GRFS.

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) beats Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GDI) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. GRFS is more profitable and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, GRFS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, GRFS is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, GRFS has better sentiment signals based on short interest.