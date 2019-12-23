Choosing Between First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) and Titan International, Inc. (TWI)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) shares are up more than 75.89% this year and recently decreased -4.07% or -$0.44 to settle at $10.36. Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI), on the other hand, is down -21.46% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $3.66 and has returned 16.56% during the past week.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) and Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) are the two most active stocks in the Silver industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect AG to grow earnings at a 46.80% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, TWI is expected to grow at a 25.00% annual rate. All else equal, AG’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 4.44% for Titan International, Inc. (TWI).

Cash is king when it comes to investing. AG’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.05. Comparatively, TWI’s free cash flow per share was +0.52. On a percent-of-sales basis, AG’s free cash flow was 0% while TWI converted 1.96% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TWI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

AG trades at a forward P/E of 148.00, a P/B of 3.17, and a P/S of 6.21, compared to a P/B of 0.90, and a P/S of 0.15 for TWI. AG is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. AG is currently priced at a 8.6% to its one-year price target of 9.54. Comparatively, TWI is -2.4% relative to its price target of 3.75. This suggests that TWI is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. AG has a short ratio of 5.33 compared to a short interest of 7.28 for TWI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AG.

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) beats First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TWI is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, TWI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, TWI is more undervalued relative to its price target.