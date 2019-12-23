Choosing Between EQM Midstream Partners, LP (EQM) and Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA)

EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) shares are down more than -35.88% this year and recently increased 1.99% or $0.54 to settle at $27.73. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA), on the other hand, is up 28.14% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $30.01 and has returned -0.76% during the past week.

EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) and Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect EQM to grow earnings at a -2.12% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, AXTA is expected to grow at a 8.22% annual rate. All else equal, AXTA’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 19.3% for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA). EQM’s ROI is 8.20% while AXTA has a ROI of 7.20%. The interpretation is that EQM’s business generates a higher return on investment than AXTA’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. EQM’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -1.59. Comparatively, AXTA’s free cash flow per share was +0.83. On a percent-of-sales basis, EQM’s free cash flow was -22.05% while AXTA converted 4.15% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AXTA is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. EQM has a current ratio of 0.60 compared to 2.40 for AXTA. This means that AXTA can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. EQM’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.21 versus a D/E of 2.97 for AXTA. AXTA is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

EQM trades at a forward P/E of 6.08, a P/B of 1.24, and a P/S of 3.45, compared to a forward P/E of 15.43, a P/B of 5.46, and a P/S of 1.56 for AXTA. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. EQM is currently priced at a -27.43% to its one-year price target of 38.21. Comparatively, AXTA is -9.53% relative to its price target of 33.17. This suggests that EQM is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. EQM has a beta of 0.92 and AXTA’s beta is 1.45. EQM’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. EQM has a short ratio of 5.51 compared to a short interest of 2.32 for AXTA. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AXTA.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) beats EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. AXTA generates a higher return on investment, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. Finally, AXTA has better sentiment signals based on short interest.