Choosing Between Cummins Inc. (CMI) and Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (KRO)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) shares are up more than 35.52% this year and recently increased 1.01% or $1.81 to settle at $181.11. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO), on the other hand, is up 19.97% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $13.82 and has returned 3.29% during the past week.

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) and Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) are the two most active stocks in the Diversified Machinery industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect CMI to grow earnings at a 0.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, KRO is expected to grow at a -13.47% annual rate. All else equal, CMI’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 12.38% for Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (KRO). CMI’s ROI is 22.70% while KRO has a ROI of 18.60%. The interpretation is that CMI’s business generates a higher return on investment than KRO’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. CMI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +4.89. Comparatively, KRO’s free cash flow per share was +0.59. On a percent-of-sales basis, CMI’s free cash flow was 3.15% while KRO converted 4.11% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, KRO is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. CMI has a current ratio of 1.50 compared to 5.20 for KRO. This means that KRO can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CMI’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.34 versus a D/E of 0.51 for KRO. KRO is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CMI trades at a forward P/E of 14.08, a P/B of 3.61, and a P/S of 1.17, compared to a forward P/E of 17.15, a P/B of 1.89, and a P/S of 0.92 for KRO. CMI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. CMI is currently priced at a 0.96% to its one-year price target of 179.39. Comparatively, KRO is -1.29% relative to its price target of 14.00. This suggests that KRO is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. CMI has a beta of 1.15 and KRO’s beta is 2.07. CMI’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. CMI has a short ratio of 4.68 compared to a short interest of 15.16 for KRO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CMI.

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) beats Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CMI is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has lower financial risk. Finally, CMI has better sentiment signals based on short interest.