Choosing Between Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) and Legg Mason, Inc. (LM)

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) shares are up more than 18.14% this year and recently decreased -1.25% or -$0.1 to settle at $7.88. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM), on the other hand, is up 44.22% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $36.79 and has returned 2.74% during the past week.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) and Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) are the two most active stocks in the REIT-Mortgage industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect CMO to grow earnings at a 10.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, LM is expected to grow at a 9.60% annual rate. All else equal, CMO’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 8.43% for Legg Mason, Inc. (LM). CMO’s ROI is 0.40% while LM has a ROI of 1.40%. The interpretation is that LM’s business generates a higher return on investment than CMO’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. CMO’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.42. Comparatively, LM’s free cash flow per share was +2.15. On a percent-of-sales basis, CMO’s free cash flow was 0.01% while LM converted 6.43% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, LM is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

CMO’s debt-to-equity ratio is 12.66 versus a D/E of 0.53 for LM. CMO is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

CMO trades at a forward P/E of 18.11, a P/B of 0.87, and a P/S of 2.34, compared to a forward P/E of 9.11, a P/B of 0.86, and a P/S of 1.11 for LM. CMO is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. CMO is currently priced at a 12.57% to its one-year price target of 7.00. Comparatively, LM is -9.27% relative to its price target of 40.55. This suggests that LM is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. CMO has a beta of 0.74 and LM’s beta is 1.49. CMO’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. CMO has a short ratio of 5.28 compared to a short interest of 3.39 for LM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for LM.

Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) beats Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) on a total of 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. LM is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, LM is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, LM is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, LM has better sentiment signals based on short interest.