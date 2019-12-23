Choosing Between Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) and International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF)

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) shares are up more than 46.01% this year and recently decreased -1.43% or -$0.44 to settle at $30.34. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF), on the other hand, is down -8.54% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $122.80 and has returned -8.34% during the past week.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) and International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) are the two most active stocks in the Resorts & Casinos industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect BYD to grow earnings at a 15.81% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, IFF is expected to grow at a 3.80% annual rate. All else equal, BYD’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 19.35% for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF). BYD’s ROI is 6.10% while IFF has a ROI of 4.40%. The interpretation is that BYD’s business generates a higher return on investment than IFF’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. BYD’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.97. Comparatively, IFF’s free cash flow per share was +0.69. On a percent-of-sales basis, BYD’s free cash flow was 4.1% while IFF converted 1.85% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BYD is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. BYD has a current ratio of 0.70 compared to 2.10 for IFF. This means that IFF can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. BYD’s debt-to-equity ratio is 3.05 versus a D/E of 0.73 for IFF. BYD is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

BYD trades at a forward P/E of 15.23, a P/B of 2.76, and a P/S of 1.04, compared to a forward P/E of 18.78, a P/B of 2.27, and a P/S of 2.59 for IFF. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. BYD is currently priced at a -12.16% to its one-year price target of 34.54. Comparatively, IFF is -8.62% relative to its price target of 134.38. This suggests that BYD is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. BYD has a beta of 2.16 and IFF’s beta is 0.87. IFF’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. BYD has a short ratio of 7.60 compared to a short interest of 11.63 for IFF. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BYD.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) beats International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BYD is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, BYD is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, BYD is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, BYD has better sentiment signals based on short interest.