Choosing Between Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR) and Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) shares are up more than 45.08% this year and recently increased 0.48% or $0.07 to settle at $14.61. Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK), on the other hand, is up 35.40% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $61.50 and has returned 4.25% during the past week.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) and Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) are the two most active stocks in the REIT-Mortgage industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect ABR to grow earnings at a 8.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SHAK is expected to grow at a 7.33% annual rate. All else equal, ABR’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 11.84% for Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK). ABR’s ROI is 3.50% while SHAK has a ROI of 9.30%. The interpretation is that SHAK’s business generates a higher return on investment than ABR’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. ABR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.90. Comparatively, SHAK’s free cash flow per share was +1.18. On a percent-of-sales basis, ABR’s free cash flow was 0.02% while SHAK converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ABR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

ABR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 4.28 versus a D/E of 0.02 for SHAK. ABR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

ABR trades at a forward P/E of 10.84, a P/B of 1.47, and a P/S of 2.94, compared to a forward P/E of 99.68, a P/B of 6.77, and a P/S of 4.09 for SHAK. ABR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. ABR is currently priced at a 2.89% to its one-year price target of 14.20. Comparatively, SHAK is -18.93% relative to its price target of 75.86. This suggests that SHAK is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. ABR has a beta of 0.61 and SHAK’s beta is 1.11. ABR’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. ABR has a short ratio of 6.41 compared to a short interest of 3.44 for SHAK. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SHAK.

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) beats Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SHAK is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, ABR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, SHAK is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, SHAK has better sentiment signals based on short interest.