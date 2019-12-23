Choosing Between American Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC) and Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP)

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) shares are up more than 11.62% this year and recently increased 0.26% or $0.12 to settle at $46.20. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP), on the other hand, is up 61.05% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $168.09 and has returned 0.39% during the past week.

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) and Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Residential industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect ACC to grow earnings at a 17.62% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, AMP is expected to grow at a 11.10% annual rate. All else equal, ACC’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 27.81% for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP). ACC’s ROI is 2.70% while AMP has a ROI of 10.70%. The interpretation is that AMP’s business generates a higher return on investment than ACC’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. ACC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.22. Comparatively, AMP’s free cash flow per share was +10.70. On a percent-of-sales basis, ACC’s free cash flow was 0% while AMP converted 10.91% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AMP is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

ACC’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.01 versus a D/E of 3.07 for AMP. AMP is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

ACC trades at a forward P/E of 64.35, a P/B of 1.91, and a P/S of 6.79, compared to a forward P/E of 9.45, a P/B of 3.72, and a P/S of 1.63 for AMP. ACC is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. ACC is currently priced at a -11.15% to its one-year price target of 52.00. Comparatively, AMP is -6.3% relative to its price target of 179.40. This suggests that ACC is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. ACC has a beta of 0.33 and AMP’s beta is 1.85. ACC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. ACC has a short ratio of 3.19 compared to a short interest of 2.50 for AMP. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AMP.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) beats American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. AMP is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, AMP is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, Finally, AMP has better sentiment signals based on short interest.