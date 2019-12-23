Cerner Corporation (CERN) vs. At NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL): Which one is Better Stock To Hold?

The shares of Cerner Corporation have increased by more than 39.70% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 1.81% or $1.3 and now trades at $73.26. The shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL), has jumped by 15.12% year to date as of 12/20/2019. The shares currently trade at $11.04 and have been able to report a change of 2.32% over the past one week.

The stock of Cerner Corporation and NGL Energy Partners LP were two of the most active stocks on Friday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

When a company is able to grow consistently in terms of earnings at a high compound rate have the highest likelihood of creating value for its shareholders over time. Analysts have predicted that CERN will grow it’s earning at a 13.60% annual rate in the next 5 years. This is in contrast to NGL which will have a positive growth at a 3.00% annual rate. This means that the higher growth rate of CERN implies a greater potential for capital appreciation over the years.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. CERN has an EBITDA margin of 24.1%, this implies that the underlying business of CERN is more profitable. The ROI of CERN is 11.20% while that of NGL is 2.10%. These figures suggest that CERN ventures generate a higher ROI than that of NGL.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, CERN’s free cash flow per share is a positive 3.34, while that of NGL is negative -0.98.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for CERN is 2.20 and that of NGL is 1.20. This implies that it is easier for CERN to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than NGL. The debt ratio of CERN is 0.24 compared to 1.63 for NGL. NGL can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than CERN.

CERN currently trades at a forward P/E of 23.31, a P/B of 5.24, and a P/S of 4.02 while NGL trades at a forward P/E of 20.26, a P/B of 0.83, and a P/S of 0.07. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, NGL is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of CERN is currently at a -3.41% to its one-year price target of 75.85. Looking at its rival pricing, NGL is at a -19.94% relative to its price target of 13.79.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), CERN is given a 2.20 while 2.70 placed for NGL. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for NGL stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for CERN is 6.22 while that of NGL is just 7.23. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for CERN stock.

Conclusion

The stock of NGL Energy Partners LP defeats that of Cerner Corporation when the two are compared, with NGL taking 4 out of the total factors that were been considered. NGL happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, NGL is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for NGL is better on when it is viewed on short interest.