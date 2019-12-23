CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) vs. At Ruhnn Holding Limited (RUHN): Analyzing the Industry’s Most Active Stocks

The shares of CBRE Group, Inc. have increased by more than 51.45% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 1.37% or $0.82 and now trades at $60.64. The shares of Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RUHN), has slumped by -21.02% year to date as of 12/20/2019. The shares currently trade at $6.20 and have been able to report a change of 11.31% over the past one week.

The stock of CBRE Group, Inc. and Ruhnn Holding Limited were two of the most active stocks on Friday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. CBRE has an EBITDA margin of 8.63%, this implies that the underlying business of CBRE is more profitable. The ROI of CBRE is 9.50% while that of RUHN is 194.90%. These figures suggest that RUHN ventures generate a higher ROI than that of CBRE.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, CBRE’s free cash flow per share is a positive 0.06.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for CBRE is 1.20 and that of RUHN is 4.90. This implies that it is easier for CBRE to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than RUHN. The debt ratio of CBRE is 0.59 compared to 0.01 for RUHN. CBRE can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than RUHN.

CBRE currently trades at a forward P/E of 14.94, a P/B of 3.70, and a P/S of 0.88 while RUHN trades at a P/B of 3.02, and a P/S of 2.44. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, CBRE is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of CBRE is currently at a -1.61% to its one-year price target of 61.63.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for CBRE is 4.02 while that of RUHN is just 1.61. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for RUHN stock.

Conclusion

The stock of CBRE Group, Inc. defeats that of Ruhnn Holding Limited when the two are compared, with CBRE taking 5 out of the total factors that were been considered. CBRE happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, CBRE is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for CBRE is better on when it is viewed on short interest.