Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) vs. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (RCII): Breaking Down the Drug Manufacturers – Other Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC) shares are down more than -25.42% this year and recently decreased -0.15% or -$0.03 to settle at $20.04. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII), on the other hand, is up 74.74% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $28.29 and has returned 1.07% during the past week.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC) and Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) are the two most active stocks in the Drug Manufacturers – Other industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Comparatively, RCII is expected to grow at a 5.00% annual rate. All else equal, RCII’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 10.03% for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (RCII).

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. CGC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -1.27. Comparatively, RCII’s free cash flow per share was +0.65. On a percent-of-sales basis, CGC’s free cash flow was -0.22% while RCII converted 1.34% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, RCII is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

CGC trades at a P/B of 3.79, compared to a forward P/E of 10.88, a P/B of 3.57, and a P/S of 0.58 for RCII. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. CGC has a short ratio of 6.36 compared to a short interest of 8.57 for RCII. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CGC.

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) beats Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. RCII higher liquidity, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk.