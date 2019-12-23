Buy, Sell or Hold? Detail Analysis Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) or At Repligen Corporation (RGEN)?

The shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc have increased by more than 25.39% this year alone. The shares recently went down by -2.43% or -$0.08 and now trades at $3.21. The shares of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN), has jumped by 76.49% year to date as of 12/20/2019. The shares currently trade at $93.08 and have been able to report a change of 5.06% over the past one week.

The stock of Lloyds Banking Group plc and Repligen Corporation were two of the most active stocks on Friday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

When a company is able to grow consistently in terms of earnings at a high compound rate have the highest likelihood of creating value for its shareholders over time. Analysts have predicted that LYG will grow it’s earning at a -12.00% annual rate in the next 5 years. This is in contrast to RGEN which will have a positive growth at a 24.03% annual rate. This means that the higher growth rate of RGEN implies a greater potential for capital appreciation over the years.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. LYG has an EBITDA margin of 40.35%, this implies that the underlying business of LYG is more profitable. The ROI of LYG is 6.90% while that of RGEN is 2.90%. These figures suggest that LYG ventures generate a higher ROI than that of RGEN.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, LYG’s free cash flow per share is a positive 4.21, while that of RGEN is positive 0.01.

LYG currently trades at a forward P/E of 10.03, a P/B of 0.99, and a P/S of 2.69 while RGEN trades at a forward P/E of 84.39, a P/B of 4.53, and a P/S of 18.60. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, LYG is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of LYG is currently at a 20.22% to its one-year price target of 2.67. Looking at its rival pricing, RGEN is at a -12.46% relative to its price target of 106.33.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for LYG is 0.99 while that of RGEN is just 6.08. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for LYG stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Repligen Corporation defeats that of Lloyds Banking Group plc when the two are compared, with RGEN taking 4 out of the total factors that were been considered. RGEN happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, RGEN is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for RGEN is better on when it is viewed on short interest.