Baxter International Inc. (BAX) and DHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT) Go Head-to-head

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) shares are up more than 25.33% this year and recently increased 0.33% or $0.27 to settle at $82.49. DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT), on the other hand, is up 93.62% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $7.59 and has returned 5.27% during the past week.

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) and DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) are the two most active stocks in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect BAX to grow earnings at a 10.41% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, DHT is expected to grow at a 5.00% annual rate. All else equal, BAX’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. Baxter International Inc. (BAX) has an EBITDA margin of 22.17%. This suggests that BAX underlying business is more profitable BAX’s ROI is 12.00% while DHT has a ROI of 0.90%. The interpretation is that BAX’s business generates a higher return on investment than DHT’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. BAX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.42. Comparatively, DHT’s free cash flow per share was +0.03. On a percent-of-sales basis, BAX’s free cash flow was 1.93% while DHT converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BAX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. BAX has a current ratio of 2.80 compared to 1.60 for DHT. This means that BAX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. BAX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.66 versus a D/E of 1.13 for DHT. DHT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

BAX trades at a forward P/E of 22.05, a P/B of 5.38, and a P/S of 3.80, compared to a forward P/E of 4.48, a P/B of 1.29, and a P/S of 2.39 for DHT. BAX is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. BAX is currently priced at a -10.41% to its one-year price target of 92.07. Comparatively, DHT is -16.96% relative to its price target of 9.14. This suggests that DHT is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. BAX has a beta of 0.98 and DHT’s beta is 0.59. DHT’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. BAX has a short ratio of 1.75 compared to a short interest of 2.79 for DHT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BAX.

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) beats DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BAX is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, BAX has better sentiment signals based on short interest.