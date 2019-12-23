Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) vs. At Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT): Analyzing the Industry’s Most Active Stocks

The shares of Baidu, Inc. have decreased by more than -19.62% this year alone. The shares recently went down by -0.45% or -$0.58 and now trades at $127.49. The shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT), has slumped by -17.14% year to date as of 12/20/2019. The shares currently trade at $10.73 and have been able to report a change of 1.04% over the past one week.

The stock of Baidu, Inc. and Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Friday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. BIDU has an EBITDA margin of 14.62%, this implies that the underlying business of BIDU is more profitable. The ROI of BIDU is 7.10% while that of LBRT is 49.30%. These figures suggest that LBRT ventures generate a higher ROI than that of BIDU.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, BIDU’s free cash flow per share is a positive 0, while that of LBRT is positive 5.33.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for BIDU is 2.60 and that of LBRT is 2.00. This implies that it is easier for BIDU to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than LBRT. The debt ratio of BIDU is 0.43 compared to 0.30 for LBRT. BIDU can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than LBRT.

BIDU currently trades at a forward P/E of 17.48, a P/B of 1.97, and a P/S of 2.96 while LBRT trades at a forward P/E of 21.85, a P/B of 1.50, and a P/S of 0.60. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, BIDU is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of BIDU is currently at a -11.68% to its one-year price target of 144.35. Looking at its rival pricing, LBRT is at a -14.5% relative to its price target of 12.55.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), BIDU is given a 2.00 while 2.10 placed for LBRT. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for LBRT stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for BIDU is 1.41 while that of LBRT is just 6.34. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for BIDU stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Baidu, Inc. defeats that of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. when the two are compared, with BIDU taking 5 out of the total factors that were been considered. BIDU happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, BIDU is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for BIDU is better on when it is viewed on short interest.