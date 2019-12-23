AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) vs. Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK): Comparing the Insurance Brokers Industry’s Most Active Stocks

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) shares are up more than 49.91% this year and recently decreased -0.16% or -$0.04 to settle at $24.93. Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK), on the other hand, is up 15.08% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $13.05 and has returned 2.68% during the past week.

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) and Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) are the two most active stocks in the Insurance Brokers industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect EQH to grow earnings at a 11.49% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, HTBK is expected to grow at a 7.00% annual rate. All else equal, EQH’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 57.4% for Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK). EQH’s ROI is 10.90% while HTBK has a ROI of 24.90%. The interpretation is that HTBK’s business generates a higher return on investment than EQH’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. EQH’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.25. Comparatively, HTBK’s free cash flow per share was +0.21. On a percent-of-sales basis, EQH’s free cash flow was -0.96% while HTBK converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, HTBK is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

EQH’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.76 versus a D/E of 0.10 for HTBK. EQH is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

EQH trades at a forward P/E of 5.18, a P/B of 0.82, and a P/S of 0.91, compared to a forward P/E of 12.62, a P/B of 1.43, and a P/S of 5.67 for HTBK. EQH is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. EQH is currently priced at a -6.07% to its one-year price target of 26.54. Comparatively, HTBK is -10% relative to its price target of 14.50. This suggests that HTBK is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. EQH has a short ratio of 3.58 compared to a short interest of 2.04 for HTBK. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for HTBK.

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) beats AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. HTBK is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, EQH is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, HTBK is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, HTBK has better sentiment signals based on short interest.