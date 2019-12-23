Are These Stocks A Sure Bet? – Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (MXIM), ObsEva SA (OBSV)

The shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. have increased by more than 21.36% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 0.69% or $0.42 and now trades at $61.71. The shares of ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV), has slumped by -73.93% year to date as of 12/20/2019. The shares currently trade at $3.30 and have been able to report a change of -1.49% over the past one week.

The stock of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. and ObsEva SA were two of the most active stocks on Friday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. MXIM has an EBITDA margin of 35.51%, this implies that the underlying business of MXIM is more profitable. These figures suggest that MXIM ventures generate a higher ROI than that of OBSV.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for MXIM is 7.10 and that of OBSV is 3.70. This implies that it is easier for MXIM to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than OBSV. The debt ratio of MXIM is 0.00 compared to 0.39 for OBSV. OBSV can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than MXIM.

MXIM currently trades at a forward P/E of 23.82, a P/B of 9.41, and a P/S of 7.51 while OBSV trades at a P/B of 2.06, and a P/S of 9237.94. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, MXIM is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of MXIM is currently at a -3.58% to its one-year price target of 64.00. Looking at its rival pricing, OBSV is at a -84.47% relative to its price target of 21.25.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), MXIM is given a 2.80 while 1.70 placed for OBSV. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for MXIM stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for MXIM is 2.82 while that of OBSV is just 0.73. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for OBSV stock.

Conclusion

The stock of ObsEva SA defeats that of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. when the two are compared, with OBSV taking 6 out of the total factors that were been considered. OBSV happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, OBSV is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for OBSV is better on when it is viewed on short interest.