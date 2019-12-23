Arconic Inc. (ARNC) vs. Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS): Breaking Down the Aluminum Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Arconic Inc. (NYSE:ARNC) shares are up more than 86.18% this year and recently increased 1.26% or $0.39 to settle at $31.39. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS), on the other hand, is up 54.80% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $97.68 and has returned 12.02% during the past week.

Arconic Inc. (NYSE:ARNC) and Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) are the two most active stocks in the Aluminum industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect ARNC to grow earnings at a 25.40% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, EXAS is expected to grow at a 20.00% annual rate. All else equal, ARNC’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. Arconic Inc. (ARNC) has an EBITDA margin of 13.52%. This suggests that ARNC underlying business is more profitable ARNC’s ROI is 9.80% while EXAS has a ROI of -11.60%. The interpretation is that ARNC’s business generates a higher return on investment than EXAS’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. ARNC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.15. Comparatively, EXAS’s free cash flow per share was -0.62. On a percent-of-sales basis, ARNC’s free cash flow was -0.46% while EXAS converted -0.02% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, EXAS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. ARNC has a current ratio of 1.30 compared to 2.70 for EXAS. This means that EXAS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ARNC’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.37 versus a D/E of 1.09 for EXAS. ARNC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ARNC trades at a forward P/E of 12.84, a P/B of 2.95, and a P/S of 0.96, compared to a P/B of 16.90, and a P/S of 19.51 for EXAS. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. ARNC is currently priced at a -11.28% to its one-year price target of 35.38. Comparatively, EXAS is -21.4% relative to its price target of 124.27. This suggests that EXAS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. ARNC has a beta of 1.49 and EXAS’s beta is 1.35. EXAS’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. ARNC has a short ratio of 2.09 compared to a short interest of 5.63 for EXAS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ARNC.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) beats Arconic Inc. (NYSE:ARNC) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. EXAS is growing fastly, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. EXAS is more undervalued relative to its price target.