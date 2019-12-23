Analyzing the Statistics for Silk Road Medical, Inc (SILK) and At Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE)

The shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc have increased by more than 8.37% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 4.67% or $1.75 and now trades at $39.21. The shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE), has slumped by -25.99% year to date as of 12/20/2019. The shares currently trade at $35.02 and have been able to report a change of 0.81% over the past one week.

The stock of Silk Road Medical, Inc and Adtalem Global Education Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Friday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. The ROI of SILK is 23.70% while that of ATGE is 8.70%. These figures suggest that SILK ventures generate a higher ROI than that of ATGE.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, SILK’s free cash flow per share is a negative -0.02, while that of ATGE is positive 4.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for SILK is 10.60 and that of ATGE is 1.10. This implies that it is easier for SILK to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than ATGE. The debt ratio of SILK is 0.58 compared to 0.25 for ATGE. SILK can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than ATGE.

SILK currently trades at a P/B of 15.56, and a P/S of 21.46 while ATGE trades at a forward P/E of 11.80, a P/B of 1.46, and a P/S of 1.61. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, ATGE is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of SILK is currently at a -20.51% to its one-year price target of 49.33. Looking at its rival pricing, ATGE is at a -17.01% relative to its price target of 42.20.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), SILK is given a 1.70 while 1.80 placed for ATGE. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for ATGE stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for SILK is 4.34 while that of ATGE is just 5.22. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for SILK stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Silk Road Medical, Inc defeats that of Adtalem Global Education Inc. when the two are compared, with SILK taking 7 out of the total factors that were been considered. SILK happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, SILK is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for SILK is better on when it is viewed on short interest.