Analyzing the Statistics for Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) and At Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR)

The shares of Prothena Corporation plc have increased by more than 53.88% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 23.54% or $3.02 and now trades at $15.85. The shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR), has slumped by -7.80% year to date as of 12/20/2019. The shares currently trade at $17.74 and have been able to report a change of 5.91% over the past one week.

The stock of Prothena Corporation plc and Rattler Midstream LP were two of the most active stocks on Friday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. The ROI of PRTA is -48.80% while that of RTLR is 11.90%. These figures suggest that RTLR ventures generate a higher ROI than that of PRTA.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, PRTA’s free cash flow per share is a negative -0.58, while that of RTLR is also a negative -0.18.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for PRTA is 12.90 and that of RTLR is 0.70. This implies that it is easier for PRTA to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than RTLR. The debt ratio of PRTA is 0.00 compared to 0.14 for RTLR. RTLR can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than PRTA.

PRTA currently trades at a P/B of 2.19, and a P/S of 639.94 while RTLR trades at a forward P/E of 12.69, a P/B of 4.43, and a P/S of 7.00. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, PRTA is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of PRTA is currently at a 9.31% to its one-year price target of 14.50. Looking at its rival pricing, RTLR is at a -16.28% relative to its price target of 21.19.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), PRTA is given a 2.70 while 2.20 placed for RTLR. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for PRTA stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for PRTA is 9.69 while that of RTLR is just 0.62. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for RTLR stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Prothena Corporation plc defeats that of Rattler Midstream LP when the two are compared, with PRTA taking 5 out of the total factors that were been considered. PRTA happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, PRTA is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for PRTA is better on when it is viewed on short interest.