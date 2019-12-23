Analytical Comparison: Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) vs. At Savara Inc. (SVRA)

The shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. have increased by more than 16.14% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 2.35% or $1.19 and now trades at $51.80. The shares of Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA), has slumped by -79.00% year to date as of 12/20/2019. The shares currently trade at $1.59 and have been able to report a change of 16.06% over the past one week.

The stock of Cardinal Health, Inc. and Savara Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Friday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. These figures suggest that CAH ventures generate a higher ROI than that of SVRA.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for CAH is 1.10 and that of SVRA is 13.10. This implies that it is easier for CAH to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than SVRA. The debt ratio of CAH is 8.88 compared to 0.00 for SVRA. CAH can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than SVRA.

CAH currently trades at a forward P/E of 9.82, a P/B of 17.04, and a P/S of 0.10 while SVRA trades at a P/B of 0.62, This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, CAH is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of CAH is currently at a 1.17% to its one-year price target of 51.20. Looking at its rival pricing, SVRA is at a -70.77% relative to its price target of 5.44.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), CAH is given a 3.20 while 2.20 placed for SVRA. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for CAH stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for CAH is 5.00 while that of SVRA is just 1.61. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for SVRA stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Cardinal Health, Inc. defeats that of Savara Inc. when the two are compared, with CAH taking 3 out of the total factors that were been considered. CAH happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, CAH is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for CAH is better on when it is viewed on short interest.