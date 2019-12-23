Americold Realty Trust (COLD) vs. Anaplan, Inc. (PLAN): Which is the Better Investment?

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) shares are up more than 34.34% this year and recently increased 0.70% or $0.24 to settle at $34.31. Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN), on the other hand, is up 99.70% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $53.00 and has returned 2.34% during the past week.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) and Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Industrial industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect COLD to grow earnings at a 2.60% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. Americold Realty Trust (COLD) has an EBITDA margin of 10.65%. This suggests that COLD underlying business is more profitable COLD’s ROI is 6.30% while PLAN has a ROI of -42.10%. The interpretation is that COLD’s business generates a higher return on investment than PLAN’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. COLD’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.08. Comparatively, PLAN’s free cash flow per share was -0.13. On a percent-of-sales basis, COLD’s free cash flow was 0.96% while PLAN converted -0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, COLD is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

COLD’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.02 versus a D/E of 0.04 for PLAN. COLD is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

COLD trades at a forward P/E of 44.27, a P/B of 3.59, and a P/S of 3.81, compared to a P/B of 23.87, and a P/S of 22.23 for PLAN. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. COLD is currently priced at a -14.35% to its one-year price target of 40.06. Comparatively, PLAN is -18.46% relative to its price target of 65.00. This suggests that PLAN is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. COLD has a short ratio of 9.87 compared to a short interest of 3.08 for PLAN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PLAN.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) beats Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. COLD is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, COLD is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis,