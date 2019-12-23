AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC) vs. Albemarle Corporation (ALB): Breaking Down the Movie Production, Theaters Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) shares are down more than -37.05% this year and recently decreased -0.90% or -$0.07 to settle at $7.73. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB), on the other hand, is down -8.71% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $70.36 and has returned 5.60% during the past week.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) and Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) are the two most active stocks in the Movie Production, Theaters industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect AMC to grow earnings at a 28.13% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ALB is expected to grow at a 11.10% annual rate. All else equal, AMC’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 24.72% for Albemarle Corporation (ALB). AMC’s ROI is 3.70% while ALB has a ROI of 14.10%. The interpretation is that ALB’s business generates a higher return on investment than AMC’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. AMC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.79. Comparatively, ALB’s free cash flow per share was -0.80. On a percent-of-sales basis, AMC’s free cash flow was -1.5% while ALB converted -2.51% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AMC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. AMC has a current ratio of 0.30 compared to 1.40 for ALB. This means that ALB can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. AMC’s debt-to-equity ratio is 4.08 versus a D/E of 0.50 for ALB. AMC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

AMC trades at a P/B of 0.68, and a P/S of 0.15, compared to a forward P/E of 14.27, a P/B of 1.94, and a P/S of 2.12 for ALB. AMC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. AMC is currently priced at a -43.08% to its one-year price target of 13.58. Comparatively, ALB is -3.42% relative to its price target of 72.85. This suggests that AMC is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. AMC has a beta of 0.77 and ALB’s beta is 1.66. AMC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. AMC has a short ratio of 9.79 compared to a short interest of 10.63 for ALB. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AMC.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) beats Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. AMC is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, AMC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, AMC is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, AMC has better sentiment signals based on short interest.