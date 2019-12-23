Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN) vs. Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC): Breaking Down the Biotechnology Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) shares are up more than 12.73% this year and recently decreased -1.34% or -$1.49 to settle at $109.75. Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC), on the other hand, is up 45.12% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $48.66 and has returned 2.92% during the past week.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) and Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect ALXN to grow earnings at a 16.21% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, YUMC is expected to grow at a 10.00% annual rate. All else equal, ALXN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 14.5% for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC). ALXN’s ROI is 0.40% while YUMC has a ROI of 23.80%. The interpretation is that YUMC’s business generates a higher return on investment than ALXN’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. ALXN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +2.48. Comparatively, YUMC’s free cash flow per share was +0.60. On a percent-of-sales basis, ALXN’s free cash flow was 13.28% while YUMC converted 2.68% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ALXN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. ALXN has a current ratio of 4.00 compared to 1.40 for YUMC. This means that ALXN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ALXN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.25 versus a D/E of 0.01 for YUMC. ALXN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ALXN trades at a forward P/E of 9.77, a P/B of 2.36, and a P/S of 5.20, compared to a forward P/E of 25.23, a P/B of 6.07, and a P/S of 2.12 for YUMC. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. ALXN is currently priced at a -25.52% to its one-year price target of 147.35. Comparatively, YUMC is -6.35% relative to its price target of 51.96. This suggests that ALXN is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. ALXN has a short ratio of 2.40 compared to a short interest of 6.33 for YUMC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ALXN.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) beats Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ALXN is growing fastly, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, ALXN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, ALXN is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, ALXN has better sentiment signals based on short interest.