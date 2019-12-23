Alector, Inc. (ALEC) vs. Paramount Group, Inc. (PGRE): Breaking Down the Biotechnology Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) shares are up more than 8.33% this year and recently decreased -0.20% or -$0.04 to settle at $19.50. Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE), on the other hand, is up 9.95% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $13.81 and has returned 1.84% during the past week.

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) and Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect ALEC to grow earnings at a 31.30% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 36.22% for Paramount Group, Inc. (PGRE). ALEC’s ROI is 58.80% while PGRE has a ROI of 1.60%. The interpretation is that ALEC’s business generates a higher return on investment than PGRE’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. ALEC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.46. Comparatively, PGRE’s free cash flow per share was +0.24. On a percent-of-sales basis, ALEC’s free cash flow was -0.11% while PGRE converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PGRE is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

ALEC’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.93 for PGRE. PGRE is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

ALEC trades at a P/B of 6.04, and a P/S of 55.20, compared to a forward P/E of 321.16, a P/B of 0.83, and a P/S of 4.07 for PGRE. ALEC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. ALEC is currently priced at a -26.88% to its one-year price target of 26.67. Comparatively, PGRE is -14.44% relative to its price target of 16.14. This suggests that ALEC is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. ALEC has a short ratio of 8.90 compared to a short interest of 1.79 for PGRE. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PGRE.

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) beats Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ALEC is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. ALEC is more undervalued relative to its price target.