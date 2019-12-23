Alcoa Corporation (AA) vs. Hologic, Inc. (HOLX): Breaking Down the Aluminum Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) shares are down more than -20.13% this year and recently decreased -1.12% or -$0.24 to settle at $21.23. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX), on the other hand, is up 26.57% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $52.02 and has returned -2.13% during the past week.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) and Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) are the two most active stocks in the Aluminum industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Comparatively, HOLX is expected to grow at a 7.75% annual rate. All else equal, HOLX’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 16.45% for Hologic, Inc. (HOLX). AA’s ROI is 14.20% while HOLX has a ROI of -1.30%. The interpretation is that AA’s business generates a higher return on investment than HOLX’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. AA’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.02. Comparatively, HOLX’s free cash flow per share was +0.80. On a percent-of-sales basis, AA’s free cash flow was 0.03% while HOLX converted 6.37% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, HOLX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. AA has a current ratio of 1.50 compared to 1.70 for HOLX. This means that HOLX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. AA’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.40 versus a D/E of 1.45 for HOLX. HOLX is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

AA trades at a forward P/E of 28.31, a P/B of 0.87, and a P/S of 0.35, compared to a forward P/E of 18.30, a P/B of 6.61, and a P/S of 4.16 for HOLX. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. AA is currently priced at a -14.81% to its one-year price target of 24.92. Comparatively, HOLX is -3.43% relative to its price target of 53.87. This suggests that AA is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. AA has a short ratio of 2.18 compared to a short interest of 2.84 for HOLX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AA.

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) beats Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. HOLX generates a higher return on investment, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity.