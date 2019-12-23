Agenus Inc. (AGEN) and Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) Go Head-to-head

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) shares are up more than 68.07% this year and recently increased 4.71% or $0.18 to settle at $4.00. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN), on the other hand, is up 10.07% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $330.14 and has returned 1.67% during the past week.

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Comparatively, ILMN is expected to grow at a 19.34% annual rate. All else equal, ILMN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 39.4% for Illumina, Inc. (ILMN). AGEN’s ROI is 84.50% while ILMN has a ROI of 13.60%. The interpretation is that AGEN’s business generates a higher return on investment than ILMN’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. AGEN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.51. Comparatively, ILMN’s free cash flow per share was +1.47. On a percent-of-sales basis, AGEN’s free cash flow was 0.19% while ILMN converted 6.48% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ILMN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. AGEN has a current ratio of 0.80 compared to 6.80 for ILMN. This means that ILMN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

AGEN trades at a P/S of 4.30, compared to a forward P/E of 46.58, a P/B of 10.93, and a P/S of 14.03 for ILMN. AGEN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. AGEN is currently priced at a -27.27% to its one-year price target of 5.50. Comparatively, ILMN is -2.08% relative to its price target of 337.14. This suggests that AGEN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. AGEN has a beta of 2.07 and ILMN’s beta is 1.04. ILMN’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. AGEN has a short ratio of 8.22 compared to a short interest of 3.95 for ILMN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ILMN.

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) beats Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ILMN generates a higher return on investment, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, AGEN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, ILMN has better sentiment signals based on short interest.