Adobe Inc. (ADBE) vs. Progyny, Inc. (PGNY): Comparing the Application Software Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares are up more than 44.81% this year and recently decreased -0.01% or -$0.02 to settle at $327.61. Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY), on the other hand, is up 47.68% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $23.54 and has returned -9.43% during the past week.

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) and Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) are the two most active stocks in the Application Software industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect ADBE to grow earnings at a 19.25% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Adobe Inc. (ADBE) has an EBITDA margin of 34.23%. This suggests that ADBE underlying business is more profitable ADBE’s ROI is 20.90% while PGNY has a ROI of 1.80%. The interpretation is that ADBE’s business generates a higher return on investment than PGNY’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. On a percent-of-sales basis, ADBE’s free cash flow was 0% while PGNY converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ADBE is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. ADBE has a current ratio of 0.70 compared to 1.00 for PGNY. This means that PGNY can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

ADBE trades at a forward P/E of 28.20, a P/B of 15.54, and a P/S of 14.20, compared to a forward P/E of 75.94, and a P/S of 10.34 for PGNY. ADBE is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. ADBE is currently priced at a -3.83% to its one-year price target of 340.65. Comparatively, PGNY is -22.82% relative to its price target of 30.50. This suggests that PGNY is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. ADBE has a short ratio of 3.05 compared to a short interest of 0.83 for PGNY. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PGNY.

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) beats Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PGNY is growing fastly, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, PGNY is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, PGNY is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, PGNY has better sentiment signals based on short interest.