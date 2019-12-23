Accenture plc (ACN) vs. At Tailored Brands, Inc. (TLRD): Which one is Better Stock To Hold?

The shares of Accenture plc have increased by more than 49.71% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 1.34% or $2.8 and now trades at $211.10. The shares of Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TLRD), has slumped by -67.96% year to date as of 12/20/2019. The shares currently trade at $4.37 and have been able to report a change of 5.81% over the past one week.

The stock of Accenture plc and Tailored Brands, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Friday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

When a company is able to grow consistently in terms of earnings at a high compound rate have the highest likelihood of creating value for its shareholders over time. Analysts have predicted that ACN will grow it’s earning at a 8.85% annual rate in the next 5 years. This is in contrast to TLRD which will have a positive growth at a 8.30% annual rate. This means that the higher growth rate of ACN implies a greater potential for capital appreciation over the years.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. ACN has an EBITDA margin of 17.16%, this implies that the underlying business of ACN is more profitable. The ROI of ACN is 33.90% while that of TLRD is 13.40%. These figures suggest that ACN ventures generate a higher ROI than that of TLRD.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, ACN’s free cash flow per share is a positive 0.41, while that of TLRD is negative -0.03.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for ACN is 1.40 and that of TLRD is 1.40. This implies that it is easier for ACN to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than TLRD.

ACN currently trades at a forward P/E of 24.52, a P/B of 8.85, and a P/S of 3.17 while TLRD trades at a forward P/E of 3.77, and a P/S of 0.07. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, ACN is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of ACN is currently at a -1.67% to its one-year price target of 214.68. Looking at its rival pricing, TLRD is at a -30.63% relative to its price target of 6.30.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), ACN is given a 2.10 while 2.70 placed for TLRD. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for TLRD stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for ACN is 4.26 while that of TLRD is just 9.89. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for ACN stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Tailored Brands, Inc. defeats that of Accenture plc when the two are compared, with TLRD taking 5 out of the total factors that were been considered. TLRD happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, TLRD is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for TLRD is better on when it is viewed on short interest.