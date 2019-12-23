A Side-by-side Analysis of Yandex N.V. (YNDX) and Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK)

Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) shares are up more than 57.81% this year and recently increased 1.03% or $0.44 to settle at $43.16. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK), on the other hand, is up 37.27% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $149.68 and has returned 0.33% during the past week.

Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) and Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) are the two most active stocks in the Internet Information Providers industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect YNDX to grow earnings at a 0.60% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, VRSK is expected to grow at a 8.93% annual rate. All else equal, VRSK’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 32.56% for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK). YNDX’s ROI is 22.60% while VRSK has a ROI of 14.90%. The interpretation is that YNDX’s business generates a higher return on investment than VRSK’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. YNDX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.43. Comparatively, VRSK’s free cash flow per share was +0.72. On a percent-of-sales basis, YNDX’s free cash flow was 7.6% while VRSK converted 4.92% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, YNDX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. YNDX has a current ratio of 2.80 compared to 0.90 for VRSK. This means that YNDX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. YNDX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 1.31 for VRSK. VRSK is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

YNDX trades at a forward P/E of 22.37, a P/B of 4.53, and a P/S of 5.39, compared to a forward P/E of 30.90, a P/B of 11.86, and a P/S of 9.54 for VRSK. YNDX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. YNDX is currently priced at a -7.97% to its one-year price target of 46.90. Comparatively, VRSK is -6.01% relative to its price target of 159.25. This suggests that YNDX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. YNDX has a beta of 2.04 and VRSK’s beta is 0.68. VRSK’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. YNDX has a short ratio of 1.18 compared to a short interest of 1.78 for VRSK. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for YNDX.

Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) beats Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) on a total of 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. YNDX is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, YNDX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, YNDX is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, YNDX has better sentiment signals based on short interest.