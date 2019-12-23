A Side-by-side Analysis of Urban Edge Properties (UE) and Baozun Inc. (BZUN)

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) shares are up more than 13.96% this year and recently decreased -0.47% or -$0.09 to settle at $18.94. Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN), on the other hand, is up 15.37% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $33.70 and has returned -3.69% during the past week.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) and Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Diversified industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect UE to grow earnings at a 4.30% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, BZUN is expected to grow at a 4.19% annual rate. All else equal, UE’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 7.81% for Baozun Inc. (BZUN). UE’s ROI is 4.90% while BZUN has a ROI of 10.40%. The interpretation is that BZUN’s business generates a higher return on investment than UE’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. UE’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.09. Comparatively, BZUN’s free cash flow per share was -. On a percent-of-sales basis, UE’s free cash flow was -0% while BZUN converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, UE is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

UE’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.57 versus a D/E of 1.12 for BZUN. UE is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

UE trades at a forward P/E of 40.30, a P/B of 2.32, and a P/S of 5.88, compared to a forward P/E of 23.18, a P/B of 5.72, and a P/S of 2.25 for BZUN. UE is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. UE is currently priced at a -11.91% to its one-year price target of 21.50. Comparatively, BZUN is -18.2% relative to its price target of 41.20. This suggests that BZUN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. UE has a beta of 0.87 and BZUN’s beta is 3.06. UE’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. UE has a short ratio of 3.96 compared to a short interest of 12.68 for BZUN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for UE.

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) beats Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BZUN is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, BZUN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, BZUN is more undervalued relative to its price target.