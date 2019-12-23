A Side-by-side Analysis of Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) and Tata Motors Limited (TTM)

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) shares are up more than 47.00% this year and recently increased 0.88% or $1.3 to settle at $149.51. Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM), on the other hand, is up 2.55% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $12.49 and has returned 1.05% during the past week.

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) and Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Residential industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect SUI to grow earnings at a 3.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, TTM is expected to grow at a 6.90% annual rate. All else equal, TTM’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) has an EBITDA margin of 45.28%. This suggests that SUI underlying business is more profitable

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. SUI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.23. Comparatively, TTM’s free cash flow per share was -12.38. On a percent-of-sales basis, SUI’s free cash flow was 10.12% while TTM converted -19.42% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SUI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

SUI trades at a forward P/E of 74.64, a P/B of 3.84, and a P/S of 11.11, compared to a P/B of 0.61, for TTM. SUI is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. SUI is currently priced at a -7.3% to its one-year price target of 161.29. Comparatively, TTM is -7.48% relative to its price target of 13.50. This suggests that TTM is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. SUI has a short ratio of 1.65 compared to a short interest of 3.13 for TTM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SUI.

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) beats Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TTM is more profitable and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, TTM is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, TTM is more undervalued relative to its price target.