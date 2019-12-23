A Side-by-side Analysis of Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR) and Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (BNED)

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) shares are up more than 17.35% this year and recently increased 1.11% or $0.24 to settle at $21.91. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED), on the other hand, is up 6.73% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $4.28 and has returned 0.94% during the past week.

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) and Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) are the two most active stocks in the Trucking industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect SNDR to grow earnings at a 0.39% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, BNED is expected to grow at a 20.00% annual rate. All else equal, BNED’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 18.86% for Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (BNED). SNDR’s ROI is 11.10% while BNED has a ROI of -2.50%. The interpretation is that SNDR’s business generates a higher return on investment than BNED’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. SNDR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.25. Comparatively, BNED’s free cash flow per share was +3.91. On a percent-of-sales basis, SNDR’s free cash flow was 0.89% while BNED converted 9.28% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BNED is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. SNDR has a current ratio of 2.20 compared to 1.10 for BNED. This means that SNDR can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. SNDR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.19 versus a D/E of 0.00 for BNED. SNDR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

SNDR trades at a forward P/E of 16.54, a P/B of 1.77, and a P/S of 0.78, compared to a forward P/E of 21.95, a P/B of 0.45, and a P/S of 0.11 for BNED. SNDR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. SNDR is currently priced at a -13.81% to its one-year price target of 25.42. Comparatively, BNED is -22.18% relative to its price target of 5.50. This suggests that BNED is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. SNDR has a short ratio of 4.32 compared to a short interest of 8.39 for BNED. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SNDR.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) beats Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BNED generates a higher return on investment, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, BNED is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, BNED is more undervalued relative to its price target.