A Side-by-side Analysis of Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) and Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MNTA)

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) shares are down more than -33.51% this year and recently decreased -3.27% or -$0.33 to settle at $9.76. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA), on the other hand, is up 74.09% year to date as of 12/20/2019. It currently trades at $19.22 and has returned 14.95% during the past week.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) and Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) are the two most active stocks in the Property Management industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect RLGY to grow earnings at a 20.00% annual rate over the next 5 years.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY) has an EBITDA margin of 10.02%. This suggests that RLGY underlying business is more profitable RLGY’s ROI is 5.50% while MNTA has a ROI of -39.30%. The interpretation is that RLGY’s business generates a higher return on investment than MNTA’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. RLGY’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.22. Comparatively, MNTA’s free cash flow per share was -0.57. On a percent-of-sales basis, RLGY’s free cash flow was 2.29% while MNTA converted -0.07% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, RLGY is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. RLGY has a current ratio of 0.70 compared to 7.10 for MNTA. This means that MNTA can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. RLGY’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.74 versus a D/E of 0.00 for MNTA. RLGY is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

RLGY trades at a forward P/E of 10.08, a P/B of 0.51, and a P/S of 0.20, compared to a P/B of 6.86, and a P/S of 37.86 for MNTA. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. RLGY is currently priced at a 3.61% to its one-year price target of 9.42. Comparatively, MNTA is -23.12% relative to its price target of 25.00. This suggests that MNTA is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. RLGY has a beta of 1.82 and MNTA’s beta is 2.09. RLGY’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. RLGY has a short ratio of 11.15 compared to a short interest of 6.18 for MNTA. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MNTA.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) beats Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. RLGY is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, RLGY is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis,